RAWALPINDI: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 12th, 2019) A National Accountability Court on Tuesday reserved judgement on an application seeking directives for the government for shifting of former President Asif Ali Zardari from Rawalpindi to Karachi for treatment.

As proceedings commenced, accountability court judged asked the counsels of the petitioner Asif Ali Zardari that wherre the suspects were and whether Anwar Majeed, one of the suspects in the case, had been brought to court. On it, the counsel said that Anwar Majeed was unwell and would be undergo a medicala procedure in Karachi. However, Asif Ali Zardari could not appear before the court.

During the proceedings, Farooq H.Naek, the counsel of Asif Ali Zardari, moved an application to the court seeking directives for the government for shifting of his client from Rawalpindi to Karachi for treatment in money laundering and fake bank accounts case.

In his application, Zardari said that his health was worrisome and he should be given permission to receive treatment of his choice, adding that he wanted to be treated in Karachi. At this, the NAB's prosecutor said that Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) set two days for Zardaria to meet his lawyers and three days to meet his family.

Howeveer, Farooq H. Naek said that five days were not given to his client Asif Ali Zardari but the NAB's prosecutor said that they were given five days for meetings.

Senior lawyer Advocate Sardara Latif Khan Khosa, who was also representing Zardari, said that his client's entire medical history was in Karachi and his history was not available in Islamabad, therefore, he should be shifted to Karachi.

However, the NAB opposed the application seeking shifting of of the former President Asif Ali Zardarai saying that if Zardari wanted to submit such a request, it should be submitted to the government.

He said the former president was being provided complete treatment and if he wanted to consult a private doctor, he should submit a request to the government, adding that Zardari had already been shifted from jail to a hospital.

"In order to secure our legal rights, we have submitted a request in this court," responded Khosa, adding: "Our ancestors did not beg any government, nor will we."

NAB's prosecutor again argued that the court had already shifted Zardari to the hospital, but for all other facilities, an application should be sent to the government.

"The application to shift [Zardari] to Karachi is not fit for hearing in this court," he argued, noting that the hospital had been declared a sub-jail.

Zardari's counsel responded: "Do you think that you will break Zardari's [spirit]? This is a misconception that you will break [his spirit]."

Khosa said that Zardari will not go overseas, nor would they submit such a request.

"They are about to send one patient overseas today and are not ready to provide Zardari his physician," he said, referring to former premier Nawaz Sharif.

After hearing both sides, the court extended till Nov 26 the judicial remand of Zardari and his sister Faryal Talpur and reserved judgement on the request of the former President for his shifting from Rawalpindi to Karachi for treatment.