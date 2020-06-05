NAB Court summons Shehbaz Sharif, Hamza Shehbaz in Ramazan Sugar Mills case

(@fidahassanain)

The court has adjourned the hearing until June 11, with directives to NAB to produce both father and son in Ramazan Sugar Mills case.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 5th, 2020) An accountability court summoned Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif and Hamza Shehbaz on June 11 in Ramzan Sugar Mills case here on Friday.

Accountability Judge Amjad Nazeer Chaudhary passed the order while hearing the matter of Ramzan Sugar Mills.

Hamza Shehbaz was not presented before the court owing to Coronavirus pandemic while his father former Punjab Chief Minsiter Shehbaz Sharif also did not appear before the court in the same case.

The court summoned both father and son in the case.

The NAB officials did not produce Hamza Shehbaz before the court despite the clear directives of the court, citing the reasons that there was Coronavirus pandemic which could be dangerous for his health. Deputy Superintendent of Jail had said earlier that Coronavirus was the major hurdle in production of Hamza Shehbaz before the court.

Shehbaz Sharif recently secured bail in the assets beyond means case.