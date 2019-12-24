NAB Court summons Shehbaz Sharif in Ashiana Housing Scheme scam

(@fidahassanain)

Shehbaz Sharif who is currently in London with his ailing brother former PM Nawaz Sharif is facing charges of corruption in Ashiyana Housing Scheme Scam.

LAHORE: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 24th, 2019) An accountability court summoned for January 7, 2020 Leader of the Opposition leader in National Assembly and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif in person in Ashiyana Housing Scheme Scam.

Accountability Court Judge Amjad Nazir passed the order while hearing the case of Ashiyana Iqbal Scheme.

“Shehbaz Sharif is continuously absent from the case of Ashiana Housing scheme,” the judge observed. The judge directed Shehbaz Sharif to appear in person in the case, making it clear to him that this time he was being given last chance for his appearance before the court.

