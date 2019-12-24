UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

NAB Court Summons Shehbaz Sharif In Ashiana Housing Scheme Scam

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 21 seconds ago Tue 24th December 2019 | 12:12 PM

NAB Court summons Shehbaz Sharif in Ashiana Housing Scheme scam

Shehbaz Sharif who is currently in London with his ailing brother former PM Nawaz Sharif is facing charges of corruption in Ashiyana Housing Scheme Scam.

LAHORE: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 24th, 2019) An accountability court summoned for January 7, 2020 Leader of the Opposition leader in National Assembly and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif in person in Ashiyana Housing Scheme Scam.

Accountability Court Judge Amjad Nazir passed the order while hearing the case of Ashiyana Iqbal Scheme.

“Shehbaz Sharif is continuously absent from the case of Ashiana Housing scheme,” the judge observed. The judge directed Shehbaz Sharif to appear in person in the case, making it clear to him that this time he was being given last chance for his appearance before the court.

Shehbaz Sharif is currently in London with his ailing brother former three-time Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif.

Related Topics

Hearing Pakistan Nawaz Sharif Shahbaz Sharif National Assembly Prime Minister Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz London January 2020 Muslim From Court Opposition Housing

Recent Stories

Three Taliban Members Killed in Mine Explosion in ..

43 seconds ago

Machinery group imports reduces by 3.97%

50 seconds ago

NAB produces Ahsan Iqbal in Narowal Sports Complex ..

14 minutes ago

One Person Killed After Militants Attack Police Ca ..

12 minutes ago

Govt asked to provide 5 per cent job quota for min ..

12 minutes ago

UAE condemns terrorist attack in Galkayo, Somalia

27 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.