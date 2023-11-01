Open Menu

NAB Court Summons Zardari In Thatha Water Supply Case

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published November 01, 2023 | 12:59 PM

NAB court summons Zardari in Thatha Water Supply case

The court emphasizes the importance of the accused individuals' presence during the hearing, directing them to ensure their attendance.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 1st, 2023) An accountability court on Wednesday issued a summons for Pakistan Peoples' Party (PPP) Co-chairman and former President Asif Ali Zardari in the Thatha Water Supply reference.

The order was delivered by Accountability Court Judge Muhammad Bashir during a hearing concerning the case.

The court emphasized the importance of the accused individuals' presence during the hearing, directing them to ensure their attendance.

A total of 15 individuals, including the former President, Asif Ali Zardari, have been served official notices, requiring them to appear in court on December 18. The list of accused individuals who received notices includes prominent figures like former Secretary Ijaz Ahmed Khan, Ali Akbar, Ijaz Mehmood, Ali Akbar Abro, Khawaja Abdul Ghani Majid, Manahil Majid, Abdul Nadeem Bhutto and others.

