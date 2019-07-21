NAB decided to summon Yousuf Baig Mirza

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 21st July, 2019) The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has decided to summon Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Media Yousuf Baig Mirza aka (YBM) next week in a case related to misuse of authority and more than 2,000 appointments in state run Pakistan Television.

"An inquiry had also been initiated against YBM and he has been summoned next week to record his statement on several allegations against him," a source said on Sunday.According to the inquiry conducted by anti-graft watchdog, YBM had worked as managing director ptv for nine years three tenures of three years each.

He was accused of becoming head of the state run tv three times without meeting required criteria and rules.Meanwhile, NAB has asked information ministry to provide some details that how YBM was appointed as managing director PTV for three terms from 22-10-1998 to 08-03-2003, 10-04-2007 to 21-06-2008 and from 09-10-2010 to 12-04-2013 respectively.

Mr. Mirza has also been accused of appointing 2,325 people in PTV during his nine years stay in the organisation. Of which 50 official were appointed on regular pay scale without any advertisement and prerequisite.The NAB accused YBM of appointing 200 those employees who did not meet the criteria as they were overage having education degree of third division.

The prime minister's special assistant was also accused of misuse of his powers by giving group awards against merit depriving the eligible and deserving people. He was also accused of disposing of many cases of employees who held fake education degrees.The NAB inquiry said YBM purchased TV drama series from private productions despite having a force of more than 200 producers in the PTV who could do the same job.

In this way all PTV studios and their staff remained unutilised causing millions of rupees loss to the national exchequer. When contacted, Yousuf Baig Mirza said there was nothing in the inquiry being conducted by NAB against him and he had already been cleared by the bureau.

"The inquiry against me had been closed twice in the past and I don't know what NAB is trying to get out of it now," he added.Asked about the allegations levelled against him, he said it would be better for him to response to these allegations before NAB official when he will be summouned by anti-graft watchdog.

"I want to clarify my position in the NAB office once for all because such allegations are coming against him time and again," he said, adding that media had also highlighted news against him three months ago when NAB reopened his case.