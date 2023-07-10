NAB decides to arrest Usman Buzdar in assets beyond means case

(@Abdulla99267510)

The former Punjab chief minister was due before the anti-graft body today but he skipped it once again.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-July 10th, 2023) The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Monday decided to arrest PTI leader and former Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar in assets beyond means case.

The sources privy to the development said that the anti-graft body made this decision after the former Punjab CM did not appear before it.

They said that the NAB summoned Buzdar for 12 times but he did not bother to appear before it. The bureau asked its chairman to issue arrest warrants for him.

Under the new ordinance, the suspect could be taken into custody even during the interrogation.

Buzdar was due before the NAB today but once again he skipped his appearance before it. He appeared only for two times before it and excused from the NAB due to his personal engagements. However, he submitted the answers of all 30 questions to the bureau through his lawyer. The cousnel for the PTI leader had asked the bureau that his client did not want to run away from it, and made request to accept his written plea.