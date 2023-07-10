Open Menu

NAB Decides To Arrest Usman Buzdar In Assets Beyond Means Case

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published July 10, 2023 | 03:12 PM

NAB decides to arrest Usman Buzdar in assets beyond means case

The former Punjab chief minister was due before the anti-graft body today but he skipped it once again.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-July 10th, 2023) The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Monday decided to arrest PTI leader and former Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar in assets beyond means case.

The sources privy to the development said that the anti-graft body made this decision after the former Punjab CM did not appear before it.

They said that the NAB summoned Buzdar for 12 times but he did not bother to appear before it. The bureau asked its chairman to issue arrest warrants for him.

Under the new ordinance, the suspect could be taken into custody even during the interrogation.

Buzdar was due before the NAB today but once again he skipped his appearance before it. He appeared only for two times before it and excused from the NAB due to his personal engagements. However, he submitted the answers of all 30 questions to the bureau through his lawyer. The cousnel for the PTI leader had asked the bureau that his client did not want to run away from it, and made request to accept his written plea.

Related Topics

Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Chief Minister National Accountability Bureau Punjab All From Usman Buzdar

Recent Stories

Sharjah Ruler latest publication on Bani Utbah rul ..

Sharjah Ruler latest publication on Bani Utbah rule in Bahrain

13 minutes ago
 CPEC laid solid foundation for Pakistan’s future ..

CPEC laid solid foundation for Pakistan’s future development: Moin-ul-Haque

20 minutes ago
 PM lauds Rangers, Rescue 1122 for timely evacuatio ..

PM lauds Rangers, Rescue 1122 for timely evacuation of flood victims in Shakarga ..

30 minutes ago
 Imran Ismail takes parts in inaugural ceremony of ..

Imran Ismail takes parts in inaugural ceremony of Avalon City as chief guest

37 minutes ago
 Global Fluorine Chemical Factory expands to triple ..

Global Fluorine Chemical Factory expands to triple its capacity from KEZAD

58 minutes ago
 LHC orders jail officials to produce Pervaiz Elahi ..

LHC orders jail officials to produce Pervaiz Elahi before it at 4pm today

1 hour ago
NEPRA approves increase of Rs1.24 per unit in powe ..

NEPRA approves increase of Rs1.24 per unit in power tariff  

2 hours ago
 Suleman Shehbaz, co-accused acquitted in Money Lau ..

Suleman Shehbaz, co-accused acquitted in Money Laundering Case

2 hours ago
 ERC honours Syrian Arab Red Crescent volunteers

ERC honours Syrian Arab Red Crescent volunteers

2 hours ago
 Saima Mohsin sues CNN for racial discrimination, u ..

Saima Mohsin sues CNN for racial discrimination, unfair termination after fallin ..

2 hours ago
 UAE Rulers congratulate Governor-General of Bahama ..

UAE Rulers congratulate Governor-General of Bahamas on Independence Day

3 hours ago
 Tahira Khatoon Edn, Nagy Loan Program launched for ..

Tahira Khatoon Edn, Nagy Loan Program launched for Pakistani Physicians in US

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan