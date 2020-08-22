NAB decides to contact UK authorities for repatriation of Nawaz Sharif, Salman Shahbaz

(@fidahassanain)

NAB has also decided to declare Nawaz Sharif as “wanted” for continuously remaining absent from appearance in Toshakhana reference.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 22nd, 2020) National Accountability Bureau (NAB) decided to bring back former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and Salman Shahbaz to Pakistan, the sources said on Saturday.

National Accountability Bureau (NAB) decided to declare Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo “wanted” in Toshakhana reference.

The NAB also decided too approach court for implementation of Nawaz Sharif’s sentence in Al-Azizia referencec.

“NAB has also decided to approachh the government of the UK through Foreign Office to bring Nawaz Sharif back to country,” the sources said, adding that Islamabad High Court would also be informed about absconding of Nawaz Sharif.

The NAB officials said that Nawaz Sharif’s bail expired and he was an accused and absconder.

Previously, the counsel of former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif had withdrawn the pettion filed in the IHC against decision of Accountability Court to declare him “wanted” in Thoshakhana case.

Salman Shahbaz was declared “fugitive” and issued non-bailable arrest warrants against him.

PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif and his two sons were also nominated in corruption cases and NAB was investigating against them.

“The PM has categorically said that the government will take all legal avenues to bring Nawaz Sharif back,” the sources said.

Last year ini November, Nawaz Sharif left for London twenty days after he was released on bail from a seven-year sentence for corruption.

He went to London for medical treatment after being diagnozed with an immunse system disorder.