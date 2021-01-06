UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

NAB Decides To Impart Capacity Building Courses To Its Officers

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Wed 06th January 2021 | 10:22 PM

NAB decides to impart capacity building courses to its officers

National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Wednesday decided to impart capacity building courses among its investigation officers and prosecutors to enable them to meet modern day requirements

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2021 ) :National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Wednesday decided to impart capacity building courses among its investigation officers and prosecutors to enable them to meet modern day requirements.

The decision was taken in a meeting presided over by NAB Chairman Justice (Retd) Javed Iqbal.

The meeting also reviewed performance of its headquarters and regional bureaus and decided improving the standard of conducting complaint verifications, inquiries, investigations and filling of references on the basis of solid evidence, said a press release.

The meeting reviewed progress in the under trial cases in respected Accountability Courts and directed Operation and Prosecution divisions to jointly supervise investigation officers and prosecutors in regional bureaus of NAB.

The forum decided to pursue the cases in coordination with law after collecting evidence, verified documents and in the light of witnesses' statements.

The meeting decided to further improve the functioning of forensic Science laboratory so that the standard of inquiries and investigations could be further improved on a scientific basis.

Chairman directed the concerned to utilise all available resources for concluding mega corruption white collar cases on scientific basis so that the corrupt elements could be punished.

The concerned were directed to take complaint verifications, inquiries and investigation to a logical conclusion by taking the benefits of collective wisdom of the Combined Investigation Team (CIT).

The meeting was told that there were more than 1,230 references under trial in different respected Accountability Courts of the country. NAB has recovered Rs. 714 billion from corrupt elements and deposited the recovered money in national exchequer. Chairman NAB directed all bureaus to ensure that the cases should be pursued in an effective way and make possible efforts for recovery of looted money from corrupt events. Chairman said NAB was making sincere efforts in eradication of corruption. The increase in receipt of complaints as compared to previous year's shows enhanced confidence of people in the Bureau. NAB officers should utilise their energies on concluding investigations, inquiries on merit in a transparent way.

Hussain Asghar, Deputy Chairman NAB, Syed Asghar Haider, Prosecutor General Accountability, Zahir Shah, Director General operations attended the meeting whereas all DGs of regional bureaus attended the meeting via video link.

Related Topics

Corruption National Accountability Bureau Progress Money All From Merit Packaging Limited Billion

Recent Stories

Tens of Thousands Gather for Pro-Trump Rally in Wa ..

4 minutes ago

Ravi Urban Development project to protect environm ..

4 minutes ago

Lahore Arts Council distributes certificates to yo ..

4 minutes ago

Foreign medical graduates stage protest

9 minutes ago

Iqbal urges people to cooperate with MCP for keepi ..

9 minutes ago

NYSE to delist 3 Chinese telecom firms in new reve ..

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.