NAB decides to impart capacity building courses to its officers

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Wednesday decided to impart capacity building courses among its investigation officers and prosecutors to enable them to meet modern day requirements

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2021 ) :National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Wednesday decided to impart capacity building courses among its investigation officers and prosecutors to enable them to meet modern day requirements.

The decision was taken in a meeting presided over by NAB Chairman Justice (Retd) Javed Iqbal.

The meeting also reviewed performance of its headquarters and regional bureaus and decided improving the standard of conducting complaint verifications, inquiries, investigations and filling of references on the basis of solid evidence, said a press release.

The meeting reviewed progress in the under trial cases in respected Accountability Courts and directed Operation and Prosecution divisions to jointly supervise investigation officers and prosecutors in regional bureaus of NAB.

The forum decided to pursue the cases in coordination with law after collecting evidence, verified documents and in the light of witnesses' statements.

The meeting decided to further improve the functioning of forensic Science laboratory so that the standard of inquiries and investigations could be further improved on a scientific basis.

Chairman directed the concerned to utilise all available resources for concluding mega corruption white collar cases on scientific basis so that the corrupt elements could be punished.

The concerned were directed to take complaint verifications, inquiries and investigation to a logical conclusion by taking the benefits of collective wisdom of the Combined Investigation Team (CIT).

The meeting was told that there were more than 1,230 references under trial in different respected Accountability Courts of the country. NAB has recovered Rs. 714 billion from corrupt elements and deposited the recovered money in national exchequer. Chairman NAB directed all bureaus to ensure that the cases should be pursued in an effective way and make possible efforts for recovery of looted money from corrupt events. Chairman said NAB was making sincere efforts in eradication of corruption. The increase in receipt of complaints as compared to previous year's shows enhanced confidence of people in the Bureau. NAB officers should utilise their energies on concluding investigations, inquiries on merit in a transparent way.

Hussain Asghar, Deputy Chairman NAB, Syed Asghar Haider, Prosecutor General Accountability, Zahir Shah, Director General operations attended the meeting whereas all DGs of regional bureaus attended the meeting via video link.