NAB decides to investigate allegations of irregularities in Punjab free flour scheme

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2023 ) :The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Friday decided to investigate the allegations of corruption and irregularities in the Punjab Free Flour Scheme.

The decision was taken at the request of Caretaker Chief Minister of Punjab Mohsin Naqvi.

The caretaker Chief Minister, through a letter addressed to the Chairman of NAB requested the anti-corruption watchdog to probe the allegations of corruption and irregularities in the scheme.

The NAB Chairman directed the bureau's Lahore office to ensure a transparent inquiry into the matter.