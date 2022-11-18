UrduPoint.com

NAB Decides To Investigate Imran Khan, Others In Thoshakhana Case

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published November 18, 2022 | 06:24 PM

NAB decides to investigate Imran Khan, others in Thoshakhana case

The sources say that the anti-graft body will also investigateformer SAPMs Zulfi Bukhari, Shehzad Akbar and Farah Khan.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 18th, 2022) The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Friday decided to launch a probe against former prime minister Imran Khan and other PTI leaders in Toshakhana case.

The sources privy to the development said that the anti-graft body would investigate Imran Khan, former SAPMs Zulfi Bukhari, Shehzad Akbar and Farah Khan.

They said that the NAB action came after Dubai-based businessman Umar Farooq Zahoor revealed that the PTI government sold an expensive Graff wristwatch which was gifted to Imran Khan by Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman — for $2 million, worth approximately Rs280m at the time of sale in 2019.

Earlier, the ECP had disqualified PTI Chairman Imran Khan for making “false statements and incorrect declaration” in Thoshakhana reference. The ECP ruled that Khan was found to be indulged in corrupt practices under sections 167 and 173 of the constitution.

It also held, “A criminal proceeding will be initiated against him over filing a false statement.”

The ECP also ruled that disqualification of Imran Khan under Article 63, 1(P) had been for his current parliament membership.

