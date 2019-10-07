NAB decides to issue notice to Shehbaz Sharif in another case

National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has decided to issue notice to opposition leader Shehbaz Sharif in another case.NAB team would go to the house of Shehbaz Sharif and would ask questions from him regarding Lahore solid waste management company

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 07th October, 2019) National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has decided to issue notice to opposition leader Shehbaz Sharif in another case.NAB team would go to the house of Shehbaz Sharif and would ask questions from him regarding Lahore solid waste management company.NAB has prepared a questionnaire in this regard.

Shehbaz Sharif would also be questioned about Ramzan Sugar Mills and assets beyond known sources of income.NAB team had already issued notification to Shehbaz Sharif before this but could not go to Shehbaz Sharif house due to his busy schedule.Maryam Nawaz is in jail in this case.NAB had released Shehbaz Sharif on bail in Ashiana Housing scam and Ramzan Sugar Mills case.LHC has ordered to release Shehbaz Sharif on bail in both Ashiana Housing Scam and Ramzan Sugar Mills case.