NAB Decides To Move In Supreme Court Against Ahsan, Abbasi Bails

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Tue 25th February 2020 | 09:24 PM

NAB decides to move in Supreme Court against Ahsan, Abbasi bails

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2020 ) :The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Tuesday decided to file an appeal in the Supreme Court to challenge the bail granted to the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leaders Ahsan Iqbal and Shahid Khaqan Abbasi by the Islamabad High Court.

The decision to this effect was taken in a meeting chaired by NAB Chairman Justice Javed Iqbal, said a press release.

The meeting was attended by the NAB deputy chairman, director general operations, director general Rawalpindi and other senior officers.

