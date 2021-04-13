UrduPoint.com
NAB Decides To Serve Legal Notice To Mujeeb Ur Rehman Shami On Distorting Facts

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Tue 13th April 2021 | 11:20 PM

NAB decides to serve legal notice to Mujeeb ur Rehman Shami on distorting facts

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2021 ) :National Accountability Bureau (NAB)has decided to serve legal notice to journalist Mujeeb-ur-Rehman Shami on levelling baseless allegations, tarnishing the image of bureau and distorting the facts about pending cases.

A NAB spokesman said in a statement that NAB has nothing to do with the fixation of Russian Covid vaccine Sputnik V price.

Commenting on Mujeeb-ur-Rehman Shami's remarks in his Dunya tv programme "Naqt-e-Nazar" that "Corona's medicine is coming" the controversy of Sputnik V is how to fix the price because NAB will interfere, the spokesman termed the allegations of interfering in the fixation of Sputnik V price as baseless, having no foundation as the bureau has nothing to do with the price fixation mechanism.

Blaming NAB is part of the ongoing misleading propaganda campaign against NAB, and ignorance of the facts by the analyst, he said adding that this is also the part of ongoing propaganda campaign against the NAB cases being heard in different accountability courts. It is against journalistic norms to disseminate an allegation sans getting the stance of the bureau.

