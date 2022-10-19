NAB decides withdraw cases against Asif Ali Zardari

(@Abdulla99267510)

The Anti-Corruption Watchdog says that pleading 25 years old cases will be wastage of time as the relevant evidence were in the form of just photocopies and not sufficient.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 19th, 2022) The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Wednesday decided to withdraw appeals in corruption cases against former president Asif Ali Zardari.

The anti-corruption watchdog would withdraw cases against Zardari that had been pending for last 25 years.

The NAB had moved a petition in this context in the Islamabad High Court seeking the withdrawal of four appeals against Asif Ali Zardari.

The NAB submitted that the available record against Asif Zardari was not ‘sufficient’ and the relevant evidence was also in the form of photostat copies. NAB said that these cases would be nothing but wastage of time.

Zardari had earlier moved the Islamabad High Court (IHC) to withdraw his acquittal appeal in the Rs8 billion suspicious transaction reference.

The PPP co-chairman appealed through his counsel in the Islamabad High Court, seeking withdrawal of the acquittal appeal in a reference pertaining to a suspicious transaction worth Rs8 billion.

An accountability court (AC) had turned down his petition for withdrawal of acquittal plea in the reference, filed by the National Accountability Bureau, last year. The Islamabad High Court (IHC) issued a restraining order on the proceedings of the AC.