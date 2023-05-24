UrduPoint.com

NAB Declares Haroon Yousaf, Tahir Naqvi Innocent

Muhammad Irfan Published May 24, 2023 | 07:59 PM

NAB declares Haroon Yousaf, Tahir Naqvi innocent

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Wednesday declared Haroon Yousaf and Tahir Naqvi innocent in an assets beyond means and money laundering reference

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2023 ) :The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Wednesday declared Haroon Yousaf and Tahir Naqvi innocent in an assets beyond means and money laundering reference.

The bureau declared them innocent in a supplementary report filed before Accountability Court Judge Qamaruz Zaman, who conducted the reference proceedings.

During the proceedings, Haroon Yousaf and Tahir Naqvi appeared before the court on expiry of the interim bail. Their counsel argued before the court that since the bureau had declared his clients innocent in the matter, therefore, he wanted to withdraw their bail petitions.

At this, the court disposed of the bail petitions of Haroon Yousaf and Tahir on being withdrawn, The court also ordered for distribution of copies of the NAB report to the accused and adjourned further hearing till May 31.

