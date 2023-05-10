NAB declares PM, others innocent in assets reference

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Wednesday declared Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, his son, Hamza Shehbaz, and others innocent in an assets beyond means and money-laundering reference

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2023 ) :The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Wednesday declared Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, his son, Hamza Shehbaz, and others innocent in an assets beyond means and money-laundering reference.

The bureau declared the PM and others innocent in a supplementary report, filed before Accountability Court Judge Qamaruz Zaman, who conducted the reference proceedings.

The NAB officials filed the supplementary report during Wednesday's proceedings, and submitted that PM Shehbaz Sharif and others were found innocent as no element of corruption emerged against them in acquiring assets, during the re-investigation process.

To a court query, the NAB officials submitted that as per amended NAB law, the Bureau could not proceed if there was no evidence of corruption in acquisition of assets.

At this, the court adjourned further proceedings till May 24, and sought arguments from the parties to the extent of the supplementary report.

Advocate Anwaar Hussain represented PM Shehbaz Sharif, during the proceedings. The court had granted permanent exemption from personal appearance to the PM.

The court also exempted Hamza Shehbaz from personal appearance for one-day after allowing an application, filed on his behalf for the purpose.

Meanwhile, the court extended the interim bail of Haroon Yousaf and Tahir Naqvi till the next date of hearing, May 24.