UrduPoint.com

NAB Declares PM, Others Innocent In Assets Reference

Sumaira FH Published May 10, 2023 | 07:38 PM

NAB declares PM, others innocent in assets reference

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Wednesday declared Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, his son, Hamza Shehbaz, and others innocent in an assets beyond means and money-laundering reference

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2023 ) :The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Wednesday declared Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, his son, Hamza Shehbaz, and others innocent in an assets beyond means and money-laundering reference.

The bureau declared the PM and others innocent in a supplementary report, filed before Accountability Court Judge Qamaruz Zaman, who conducted the reference proceedings.

The NAB officials filed the supplementary report during Wednesday's proceedings, and submitted that PM Shehbaz Sharif and others were found innocent as no element of corruption emerged against them in acquiring assets, during the re-investigation process.

To a court query, the NAB officials submitted that as per amended NAB law, the Bureau could not proceed if there was no evidence of corruption in acquisition of assets.

At this, the court adjourned further proceedings till May 24, and sought arguments from the parties to the extent of the supplementary report.

Advocate Anwaar Hussain represented PM Shehbaz Sharif, during the proceedings. The court had granted permanent exemption from personal appearance to the PM.

The court also exempted Hamza Shehbaz from personal appearance for one-day after allowing an application, filed on his behalf for the purpose.

Meanwhile, the court extended the interim bail of Haroon Yousaf and Tahir Naqvi till the next date of hearing, May 24.

Related Topics

Hearing Shahbaz Sharif Corruption Prime Minister National Accountability Bureau May From Court

Recent Stories

DXB Snow Run&#039;s 4th edition to return to Ski D ..

DXB Snow Run&#039;s 4th edition to return to Ski Dubai on May 21

9 minutes ago
 Sharjah Police launches &#039;stay in your lane&#0 ..

Sharjah Police launches &#039;stay in your lane&#039; campaign

9 minutes ago
 US Working Defense Industry at Level Unseen in Dec ..

US Working Defense Industry at Level Unseen in Decades Amid Ukraine Conflict - P ..

6 minutes ago
 Trudeau to Visit South Korea, Attend G7 Summit in ..

Trudeau to Visit South Korea, Attend G7 Summit in Japan from May 16-21 - Office

6 minutes ago
 US Consumer Prices Grow 4.9% in Year to April, Sma ..

US Consumer Prices Grow 4.9% in Year to April, Smallest Increase in 2 Years - La ..

5 minutes ago
 Indonesia's President Warns ASEAN of EU, US Financ ..

Indonesia's President Warns ASEAN of EU, US Financial Institutions' Possible Col ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.