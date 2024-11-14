NAB delegation briefed over digitization of land records

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2024) A delegation from the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Lahore, led by Director NAB Imran Sohail, visited the Punjab Land Records Authority (PLRA) head office on Thursday.

The visit aimed to obtain a detailed briefing on shifting at Punjab's computerized land record system.

Additional Director General Technical PLRA, Zahid Sohail and Director IT Osama-bin-Saeed laid down a comprehensive briefing on overall services offered by PLRA.

Director NAB Imran Sohail stated that digital access to land records and availability of computerized records would significantly facilitate NAB investigations. He emphasized NAB's vision to replace open file systems with modern security papers issued by Regulators for private housing societies.

While briefing, the delegation was told that PLRA has computerized 93% of Punjab's land records, and measures are underway to bring private housing societies under the registration ambit.

ADG, Zahid Sohail said private housing societies will now be brought under the registration ambit, replacing allotment letters with formal registration.

He said, PLRA offers various online services, such as individual verification, transfer of property, and mobile apps.

Zahid Sohail further stated that citizens can access land records from any district or tehsil in Punjab.

The delegation praised PLRA's efforts and expressed optimism that these initiatives would provide better services to the public and reduce issues.

The NAB team presented a shield to PLRA's Additional Director General Technical Zahid Sohail and Director IT Osama-bin-Saeed.