UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

NAB Denies Donating Blood To Nawaz Sharif By Its Official, Or DG's Son

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Wed 30th October 2019 | 05:34 PM

NAB denies donating blood to Nawaz Sharif by its official, or DG's son

National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Wednesday denied donating blood by its officials to former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2019 ) :National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Wednesday denied donating blood by its officials to former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif.

A NAB spokesman said the son of Director General, NAB, Lahore or any other official had not donated the blood to Nawaz Sharif.

The NAB Lahore had only facilitated the blood donation process onhumanitarian grounds, said a press release.

Related Topics

Lahore Nawaz Sharif Prime Minister National Accountability Bureau Blood

Recent Stories

The next generation of China’s corporate global ..

2 minutes ago

Captain retired Safdar gets bail in hate speech ca ..

4 minutes ago

Fly Emirates to Dubai and enjoy fun-filled holiday ..

6 minutes ago

Carmaker tie-ups and break-ups

1 minute ago

Pakistan moving on fast track to completion of "Da ..

1 minute ago

Fiat Chrysler and Peugeot in talks to create $50 b ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.