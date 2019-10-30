National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Wednesday denied donating blood by its officials to former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2019 ) :National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Wednesday denied donating blood by its officials to former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif.

A NAB spokesman said the son of Director General, NAB, Lahore or any other official had not donated the blood to Nawaz Sharif.

The NAB Lahore had only facilitated the blood donation process onhumanitarian grounds, said a press release.