NAB denies giving clean chit to Islamabad Mayor in corruption inquiries

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2020 ) :National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Wednesday denied media reports of giving clean chit to Mayor Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Sheikh Anser Aziz in the ongoing inquiries in alleged corruption charges and abuse of authority.

Clarifying media reports, a NAB spokesman said in a statement that the inquiries against the Mayor of Islamabad were continuing in accordance with the law.

He urged media to contact NAB spokesman before publishing or airing any news item related to the anti-graft watchdog.