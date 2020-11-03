UrduPoint.com
NAB Denies Raiding NICVD

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Tue 03rd November 2020 | 11:21 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2020 ):National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Tuesday denied media reports of raiding National Institute of Cardio Vascular Diseases (NICVD), Karachi's, saying it was only a visit to expedite getting the required record which was being deliberately persistently delayed.

Out rightly rejecting the allegations of misuse of authority and abuse of power, a NAB spokesman said in a statement that the visit of NAB team was not a raid; rather it was a visit to expedite getting the official record.

NAB team visited NICVD owing to persistent non cooperation for getting official record which was being deliberately delayed on one pretext or the other to create hurdles in conduct of smooth, fair, transparent and independent inquiry.

The Health Department; Government of Sindh provided Rs 5150,000 million to NICVD, Karachi during the current financial year 2020-21 also but the management of NICVD and Health Department, Government of Sindh were not providing relevant information and record to NAB Karachi in spite of various requests in order to conduct a fair and transparent inquiry into the affairs of NICVD which was approved by the competent authority.

"NAB hopes that the management of NICVD and Health Department, Government of Sindh will extend full cooperation to NAB in conduct of inquiry against NICVD, Karachi so that official point of view of all concerned could be incorporated to meet the requirements of justice and come clean if NICVD has not done anything against the law," he said.

The NAB spokesman said that the bureau had received various complaints about giving illegal appointments, release of excessive salaries and unjustified Satellite allowances, illegal out of turn promotions up to grades of 19 and 20, grant of illegal loans, misuse of 27 bank accounts of NICVD, violation of decisions taken in meetings of Board of Governors and violation of SSPRA Rules in procurement etc.

NAB sought record from NICVD and also engaged Health Department; Government of Sindh for provision of record through a focal person of Health as Health Department; Government of Sindh providing funds to NICVD.

