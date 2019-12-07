NAB denies summoning Mandviwalla

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2019 ) :National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Saturday vehemently denied a news report published and broadcast by a section of media alleging that deputy chairman Senate Saleem Mandviwalla had been summoned by the bureau on Monday.

A NAB spokesman in statement clarified that the deputy chairman Senate had not been summoned in any investigation and media reports in this regard were baseless and contrary to the facts.

He once again asked media to avoid publishing/ airing unconfirmed news and avoid airing concocted news.