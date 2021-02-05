NAB denies summoning Mandviwalla in fake bank accounts case

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Thursday denied a news report published in a section of press alleging that Senate Deputy Chairman Saleem Mandviwalla had been summoned by the Bureau on Wednesday in the fake bank accounts case

A NAB spokesman, in a statement, clarified that the Senate deputy chairman was not summoned in any investigation and the report published in an English daily on February 4 was baseless and contrary to the facts.

He said NAB had filed a reference in the Accountability Court Islamabad, in which the deputy chairman was one of the accused. The matter was sub judice and NAB would present its side of story in the court.

He asked the media to avoid speculations in that regard. NAB reserved the right to proceed against the daily for its incorrect and one sided reporting, he added.