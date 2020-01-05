NAB deposits Rs 178 bln in national exchequer in last two years

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2020 ) :The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has deposited Rs 178 billion in the national exchequer in last two years after recovering from the corrupt.

Chairman NAB Justice (Retd) Javed Iqbal said in a statement that the bureau has has received 51,591 complaints during 2019. Out of which 46,123 were disposed off. While action on remaining 13,299 was in process.

During 2019, NAB had authorised to conduct complaint verification of 1,464 cases. Out of which 1,362 complaint verifications were disposed off. Investigations were continuing on 770 complaints.

He said NAB has also authorised conducting inquiries of 574 complaints during the said year. While inquiries of 658 complaints were completed and investigations on 859 complaints were still under progress.

Likewise during last year 221 investigations were authorised by the bureau and 217 investigations were completed.

While investigations on 335 cases were still continuing.

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) had filed 206 corruption references in different Accountability courts during the year.

He said out of which 161 references has been disposed off.

As many as 600 references were filed in various accountability courts in the last two years.

Bureau had filed 101 mega corruption references from out of 179 such references. While 46 such references had already been disposed off.

Right now from out of 179 mega corruption cases, 13 inquiries and 19 investigations were near to logical conclusion.

Chairman NAB said priority is to take the mega corruption cases to logical conclusion and punish the corrupt.

Right now, as many as 1,275 corruption references having accumulated value of Rs 943 billion are at various stages of hearing in different courts.