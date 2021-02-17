NAB deposits Rs 30 mln in national exchequer

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2021 ) :National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Lahore on Wednesday deposited an amount of Rs 30 million recovered from the accused, in national exchequer.

According to NAB sources, a cheque worth Rs 27.2 million, recovered from two accused through plea bargain in Gujrat police funds embezzlement case was handed over to the representative of Inspector General, Punjab Police.

Another cheque amounting to Rs 3.093 million was also handed over to the Additional Secretary Finance Punjab. The said amount was recovered from the accused Khalid Bashir employed in Gujranwala Development Authority (GDA), in a case of assets beyond means.

As per details, NAB took cognizance in 2018 over information relating alleged financial embezzlement in Gujrat police funds such as POL, leave encashment, martyrs funds and utility charges by initiating an inquiry which was authorized by the Director General NAB Lahore.

Later, in December 2018, after finding sufficient evidences of corruption the ongoing inquiry was upgraded into investigation level.

During the course of Investigation, it revealed that between 2014-2016 officers & officials of Gujrat police were allegedly involved in embezzlement of government funds, whereas, NAB Lahore arrested 13 accused persons including two former DPOs and two Ex-District Accounts Officers.

In 2019, the NAB Lahore also filed a reference against former DPO Gujrat accused Rai Ejaz & others in accountability court, Lahore over which trial proceedings were underway.