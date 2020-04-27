NAB deposits Rs 328 bln into national exchequer: Chairman

Chairman National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Justice Javed Iqbal Monday said that the anti graft watchdog recovered Rs 328 billion from corrupt and deposited in national exchequer

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2020 ) :Chairman National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Justice Javed Iqbal Monday said that the anti graft watchdog recovered Rs 328 billion from corrupt and deposited in national exchequer.

Chairing fortnightly meeting to review the measures taken to improve performance of NAB, he said NAB had recovered record Rs 178 billion from the corrupt elements during the last two years directly and indirectly from corrupt elements and deposited in the national exchequer, said a press release issued here.

NAB was absolutely committed for logical conclusion of mega corruption white collar crime cases.

NAB has filed 101 corruption references in different accountability courts from out of a total of 179 mega corruption references. Out of which 46 corruption references had already been disposed off. Out of a total of 179 mega corruption references, 13 inquiries and 19 investigations were still under process.

He directed all Director Generals (DGs) of NAB to pursue all corruption cases according to merit and ensure zero tolerance policy on the basis of evidence.

He said the concept of a "Combined Investigation Team" (CIT) had been introduced in Bureau according to which two investigation officers and a legal consultant were working as a team for a fair, transparent and unbiased, inquiry/ investigation. This also minimise the possibility of any single NAB officer influencing the discharge of official inquiry/investigation.

He said that the overall conviction ratio in respected accountability courts was about 70%.

He said that the performance of all Regional Bureau's of NAB would be conducted on midterm and annual basis at a given criteria under Quantified Grading System in order to review and further improve the performance of officers/officials of NAB as with better quantitative and qualitative improvements in Operational Efficiency Index, rationalized workload, clearly drawn job descriptions and institutional support and supervision.

He said that Monitoring and Evaluation System (MES) had been developed for catering the needs of all concerned having salient features of maintenance of data at each stage including complaint entry, complaint verification, inquiry, investigation, prosecution stage and record preservation of Regional board Meetings and Executive Board Meetings including case brief was discussed and decided that Monitoring and Evaluation (M&E) System would be implemented forthwith with the ability to analyze data in qualitative and quantitative form having warnings and alarms system for violators. The chairman NAB appreciated the devoted efforts of NAB Headquarters and all the regional bureaus and directed all officers to double their efforts in eradicating corruption and recover looted money from corrupt as NAB was determined to make Pakistan corruption free.