NAB Deposits Rs 363 Billion During Last Two Years In National Exchequer

Umer Jamshaid 54 seconds ago Mon 31st August 2020 | 10:43 PM

National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has deposited Rs 363 billion in the national exchequer after recovering directly or indirectly from corrupt elements during the last two years

According to NAB spokesman, the recovery of huge amount during the tenure of Chairman NAB Justice Javed Iqbal was an ample evidence of NAB's commitment to the cause of eradication of corruption and to make corruption free Pakistan.

According to NAB spokesman, the recovery of huge amount during the tenure of Chairman NAB Justice Javed Iqbal was an ample evidence of NAB's commitment to the cause of eradication of corruption and to make corruption free Pakistan.

Similarly, NAB has registered a total of 53,643 complaints during the year 2019 of which 42,760 were addressed as per law, he added.

He disclosed that NAB had authorized 2,166 complaint verifications and concluded 1,308 complaint verifications.

Whereas NAB cleared 1,686 inquiries in the year 2019 and forwarded 747 inquiries for further action.

NAB had approved 609 investigations and processed 269 investigations as well as out of 179 mega corruption cases, 11 inquiries and 14 investigations were near completion, he said.

