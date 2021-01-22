NAB detains three in state land fraud case from Kot Addu

National Accountability Bureau (NAB) apprehended three accused from Kot Addu in a case pertaining to transfer of state land in their names back in 1991

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2021 ) :National Accountability Bureau (NAB) apprehended three accused from Kot Addu in a case pertaining to transfer of state land in their Names back in 1991.

A spokesperson for NAB in a release issued here on Friday said that Muhamad Rafique, Muhamad Shafique and Mehboob Iqbal who were the beneficiaries of state land, illegally got it transferred in their names and others during 1991 in Muzaffargarh.

He informed that present value of the land was approximately Rs 693 million, adding that the accused were arrested today from Kot Addu and were produced before the accountability court Multan for remand.

The court granted 10 days remand to NAB for further investigation, he concluded.