NAB detected another mega corruption case of Shehbaz: Fayyaz-ul-Hassan Chohan

Punjab Information Minister Fayyaz-ul-Hassan Chohan said on Saturday that another mega corruption and money laundering case of PML-N president Shehbaz Sharif had been detected by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

Addressing a press conference here at the Directorate General Public Relations (DGPR), he said that former rulers had converted the chief minister secretariat as the hub of corruption and money laundering.

He said that two officers including Nisar Ahmad Gil and Ali Ahmad Malik were working in the CM secretariat as the personal employees of Sharif family.

"These officers are involved in transferring billions of rupees to abroad from where this money returned in fake accounts on the name of poor after this these amounts were transferred to the accounts of Sharif family," he elaborated.

The minister said that a company "Good Nature" had been made and two persons including Anwar Ahmad Saroor and Shoaib Kharal shifted the looted money to the accounts of Shehbaz Sharif, Nusrat, Hamza Shehbaz and Salman Shehbaz.

He said that Shehbaz was continuously telling lies by holding press conferences in London.

Chohan said the NAB was investigating the case and soon the details would come out.

The minister said that Shehbaz should see David Rose who had written an article about his corruption in the "Daily Mail" on which Shehbaz had announced to go to the courts to sue against the journalist.

"Now he is in London then why does not he sue David," he questioned.

He said that David had written that Shehbaz was "Coffin thief" while Nawaz was 'head of dacoits'. The offered Shehbaz Sharif that he could give money to any expansive lawyer to sue against David, if he (Shehbaz) was so poor.

To a question, the minister said that Nisar Ahmad Gil was under custody of the NAB and details of the case would be shared in few weeks.

To another question, Chohan said that it looked that Sharif brothers had no plan to return, however, whenever they returned, they would be arrested.

Denying any deal, he said that Prime Minister was a human-friendly person, so he allowed Sharif brothers to go on the recommendations of courts.