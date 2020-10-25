UrduPoint.com
NAB Determined To Bring Corrupt Elements To Justice: Chairman NAB

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 18 seconds ago Sun 25th October 2020 | 07:40 PM

NAB determined to bring corrupt elements to justice: Chairman NAB

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2020 ) :Chairman National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Justice (Retd) Javed Iqbal has said that the bureau was determined to ensure logical disposal of mega corruption white collar crimes and bring the corrupt elements to justice.

In a statement, he said a mechanism of witness handling cells had been introduced in all regional bureaus.

Due to constant deliberations, monitoring and performance analysis of the operation and Prosecution Division, the overall conviction ratio is approximately 68.8 percent in the respected Accountability Courts which is one of the best conviction ratios.

NAB has devised and implemented an effective Monitoring and Evaluation System (MES) in NAB Headquarters and all Regional Bureaus in order to review their performance in qualitative and quantitative terms which has proved very successful in enhancing the performance of all Divisions of NAB including Regional Bureaus.

He said that NAB was absolutely committed to work transparently, fairly, professionally as Pakistan was considered as a role model for SAARC countries in eradication of corruption due to the bureau's efforts and Pakistan's Corruption Perception Index (CPI) according to Transparency International Pakistan Report.

He directed all Regional Bureaus to utilize all resources to arrest proclaimed offenders and absconders.

He said that NAB had recovered billions of rupees from illegal housing societies/cooperative societies as per law and returned life earned looted money to thousands of affectees.

Meanwhile, the chairman has summoned a high level meeting on Monday to chalk out a strategy to further revamp Operation and Prosecution Divisions for vigorously pursuing NAB's references in accountability courts besides improving the performance of all regional bureaus in disposing of complaint verifications, inquires, investigations earlier.

The meeting will be attended by Deputy Chairman NAB, Prosecutor General Accountability, DG Operations and all DGs of Regional Bureaus.

