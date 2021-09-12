NAB determines to eliminate corruption: Justice (R) Javed

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2021 ) :National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Chairman Justice (Retd) Javed Iqbal has said NAB was determined to weed out the scourge of corruption and to make Pakistan Corruption free by adopting "Accountability for All" policy.

In a statement, he said that the bureau was incessantly combating this national menace with unflinching resolve through its multi-pronged strategy, which has started yielding remarkable results.

NAB has also established Witness Handing Cells in all its regional bureaus to vigorously pursue its cases in the learned Courts on the basis of solid documentary evidence.

The Bureau had recovered some Rs. 822 billion directly and indirectly since its inception. While some Rs 535 billion had been recovered from corrupt elements directly and indirectly during the last over three years which was a remarkable achievement as compared to previous years of NAB.

The accountability courts have decided 2,477 corruption reference from out of 3,754 filed by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) since its inception, said Chairman Justice (Retd) Jave Iqbal.

He said right now as many as 1,273 corruption references having worth of Rs. 1335.019 billion were under trial at various accountability courts.

NAB had received a total of 496, 460 complaints since its inception, out of which 487,124 complaints were disposed off.

NAB has authorized 16,093 Complaint Verification (CVs), while 15,378 Complaint Verification were completed. NAB has authorized 10,241 inquiries, out of which 9,275 inquiries have been completed. NAB has authorized 4,654 Investigations, out of which 4,358 Investigations have been completed by NAB since its inception. He said NAB had devised a Monitoring and Evaluation System as well as a comprehensive Quantified Grading System to further improve the performance of NAB.