NAB Devises COVID-19 Prevention Strategy

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Fri 25th September 2020 | 10:40 PM

NAB devises COVID-19 prevention strategy

Chairman National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Friday decided to ensure strict adherence to COVID-19 preventive measures, guidelines in NAB office to contain the spread of pandemic amid fears of likely second wave of the disease

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2020 ) :Chairman National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Friday decided to ensure strict adherence to COVID-19 preventive measures, guidelines in NAB office to contain the spread of pandemic amid fears of likely second wave of the disease.

The meeting,chaired by Justice Javed Iqbal devised comprehensive strategy to contain COVID-19 spread in NAB office.

NAB staff was directed to strictly follow COVID-19 prevention guidelines and Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) amid fears of likely second wave of pandemic.

According to NAB spokesman, the meeting decided to continue the ban on entry of visitors at NAB headquarters and all regional offices.

The meeting decided to ensure the attendance of NAB prosecutors, witness in different NAB cases in Accountability Courts, High Courts and Supreme Court of Pakistan strictly following COVID guidelines.

The checking of staff and others would be ensured at entry gate through thermal guns. The staffers having cough or fever would be facilitated to have medicine from the doctor.

No person will be allowed to enter lift without wearing face mask. Office work would be preferred through E-filing. If required, hard copy would be sent after proper sanitisation.

Inter office meetings would be preferably held via video link, skype and in case of one on one meeting by maintaining one meter distance.

The furniture in office including chairs, tables should be sanitised properly.Head office and regional bureaus would ensure COVID preventive measures.

Investigation officers and prosecutors have been directed to religiously pursue their cases in relevant courts and no laxity will be tolerated.

