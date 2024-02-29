NAB DG arranges open court, assures affectees of compensation

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Feb, 2024) National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Lahore Director General Amjad Majeed Aulakh held a monthly open court session here on Thursday, engaged with affectees of various scams including housing, auto sector and others and assured them of compensation at the earliest.

The affectees of Al-Haram Auto Traders, Le-Villa-de Paris, Toyota Gujranwala Motors, Rahman Garden, State Life Cooperative Housing Society, Elite Town Housing Society, Park View Housing Society, Palm Vista, and Zaitoon City participated in the proceedings.

According to NAB Lahore’s spokesperson, the DG NAB Lahore called upon Chairman NAB Lt-General (retd) Nazir Ahmed's clear directives to expedite investigations into cases concerning the general public and promptly alleviate the losses incurred by the affected parties.

The affectees of Al-Haram Auto Traders expressed their grievances over the monthly collection of profits on vehicle ‘On money,’ which were initially received but later neither the profits were paid nor were the investments returned to them, thereby depriving them of significant capital.

Furthermore, the administrative department of Al-Haram Auto Traders also collected funds from some affected parties under the pretext of providing vehicles on easy installments instead, they defrauded the affected parties of their hard-earned money.

Addressing the affectees of Le-Villa-de Paris, DG NAB Lahore stated that the inquiry proceedings against the mentioned project had been completed, and the report had been sent to NAB Headquarters for further instructions.

"Affected parties are strongly advised that in case of certificate adjustment, their claims will not be considered by NAB in case of recovery," he warned.

Moreover, in the case of Rahman Garden, DG NAB informed that an inquiry is underway against the society administration on fast track; however, the properties of Rahman Garden have been seized by NAB Lahore.

The DG issued instructions to the complainants against State Life Cooperative Housing Society to submit complaints according to the new procedure, which includes having a minimum of 100 affectees or a total claim worth Rs 500 million, stating that NAB Lahore has already recovered Rs150 million from the said society Admin and returned it to the relevant authorities and affected parties. Due to the apparent negligence of the society administration, the society's layout plan has not been approved by Lahore Development Authority (LDA), yet.

Addressing the affectees of Palm Vesta Housing Project, the DG stated that NAB is taking actions in accordance with the law and positive progress is expected soon in the mentioned case.

Additionally, appropriate directives have been issued by DG NAB Lahore regarding the complaints of Park View Housing, Zaitoon City, and Elite Town Housing's affected parties.