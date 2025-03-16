Open Menu

NAB DG Distributes Cheques To Eden Scam Affectees

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 16, 2025 | 09:00 PM

NAB DG distributes cheques to Eden scam affectees

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2025) The process of distributing cheques to the victims of the Eden scandal continued at the National Accountability Bureau (NAB), Lahore on Sunday.

NAB Lahore Director General Muhammad Ahtram Dar, along with his wife, personally handed over cheques to the affectees and presented them with bouquets on behalf of the NAB chairman.

The DG also oversaw the entire distribution process and issued on-the-spot instructions to facilitate the public.

In compliance with the directions of Chairman NAB, female officers of NAB were also present on duty on Sunday to assist the female affectees of the Eden scandal.

On the occasion, the DG stated that within three days, NAB has distributed cheques worth millions of rupees to hundreds of affectees of the Eden scandal. Furthermore, for the convenience of the victims, a shuttle service has been arranged and continues to operate.

To further ease the process, NAB Lahore has also abolished the requirement of stamp papers for the affectees.

He announced encouraging news regarding significant recoveries in another mega scandal, assuring that the distribution of recovered amounts among those victims would take place before Eid-ul-Fitr.

Expressing their views, the Eden scandal affectees receiving cheques at NAB Lahore appreciated the excellent facilities provided by NAB Lahore and expressed gratitude towards the Chairman NAB and DG NAB Lahore.

The DG reassured the affectees that NAB Lahore will continue its efforts until full payment of Rs1.16 billion is made to all 11,000 victims of the Eden scandal, with continuous measures being taken to further improve the process.

