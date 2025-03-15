NAB DG Distributes Cheques To Eden Victims
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 15, 2025 | 08:40 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2025) National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Lahore Director General Muhammad Ahtram Dar supervised the cheque distribution process for Eden victims even on a holiday and personally handed over cheques to several affectees.
According to a spokesman, under the directives of the NAB Chairman, cheques worth Rs1.16 billion rupees are being distributed among 11,000 Eden scandal victims before Eid. To facilitate this, additional staff has been deployed at the NAB Lahore office, improving service delivery and ensuring timely cheque distribution.
On this occasion, DG NAB Lahore personally monitored the entire distribution process and issued appropriate instructions. He stated that a shuttle service is being provided for the victims' convenience. Furthermore, victims will no longer need to wait for NAB’s letter or submit a stamp paper for receiving their cheques.
Under the new system, all Eden victims can receive their cheques directly from NAB without prior letter issuance.
Hundreds of affectees arrived at NAB Lahore Bureau to collect their cheques, benefiting from the provided facilities.
On this occasion, the victims of the Eden scandal expressed their gratitude for NAB Lahore's efforts. They extended their best wishes to the Chairman NAB and DG NAB Lahore and also appreciated NAB Lahore's overall efforts in recovering funds from the accused persons and distributing the same honorably among the victims under the leadership of the current administration.
While expressing happiness over the recovery of lost money just before Eid, the Eden scandal affectees admired that NAB’s timely action would enhance the Eid celebrations of all affected individuals.
