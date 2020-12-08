NAB DG for rectifying flaws of existing system

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2020 ) :National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Balochistan Director General Farmanullah Khan Tuesday said it has become imperative to provide a strong foundation of honesty, integrity and merit to the system by rectifying the flaws and shortcomings of the existing system.

He expressed these views while addressing a function organized on the eve of World Anti-Corruption Day in collaboration with the provincial government.

Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan Aliani, Chief Secretary Captain (retd) Fazeel Asghar, Inspector Genderal of Police (IGP) Mohsin Butt, University of Balochistan Vice Chancellor Dr Shafiqur Rehman, Balochistan Anti Corruption Establishment DG Asif Lodhi and Member National Commission for Women Rights Fatima Iqbal were also present on the occasion.

The NAB DG said steps have to be taken on war footings to eradicate corruption completely. "The people of Balochistan could not get any benefit due to corruption in the Pat feeder project worth billions of rupees, he said adding that due to corruption in the health department no medicines were available to the people.

Reiterating the Bureau's zero tolerance policy against corruption, the DG said joint efforts to eradicate corruption from the society would have far-reaching consequences.

The corruption was not just about taking financial benefits; it was also about abusing power and authority and neglecting one's responsibilities. He lamented the shortcomings of the system and said that due to the total evils, we are heading for disaster.

Stressing on the need to curb corruption, the DG said the authorities have to play their role in this regard; however, collective efforts will prove fruitful against the monster of corruption. Referring to the three-pronged strategy of the National Accountability Bureau, he said that steps are being taken for the intellectual awareness of all sections of the society. As in the past, this year also NAB Balochistan has held various awareness programs for the students of schools, colleges and universities.