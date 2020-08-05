NAB DG Mangi admits before SC he is engineer

(@fidahassanain)

Irfan Mangi tells Supreme Court that he has no experience in dealing with cases of criminal nature.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 5th, 2020) National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Director General Irfan Mangi admitted before the Supreme Court that he did not have any experience in dealing with the cases of criminal nature.

He said he was a professional engineer.

“I have no experience in dealing with the cases of criminal nature as I am professional engineer,” said NAB DG Irfan Mangi.

He responded to a question when he was asked that what his qualification was. The DG NAB also informed the top court that he was drawing Rs 420,000 as salary.

At this, Justice Qazi Faez Isa observed that how the recruitments were made with the NAB.

Irfan Mangi was also the member of Panama Papers’ case JIT and was serving as Director General of the Accountability Bureau at this Rawalpindi office. The Sharif family had severe reservations of the WhatsApp calls-fame JIT and its findings and NAB Rawalpindi was handling the references filed as a result of the SC judgement in Panama papers case. Now the tainted Mangi would oversee the references filed against the Sharif family.

Mangi remained in the news for quiet sometime as he was made part of the JIT just a day after he was served a show-cause notice by NAB on the orders of the Supreme Court for being hired illegally which could have resulted in his termination from service.

In the Panama Papers' case verdict handed down by a five-member bench of the apex court in July 2017, the apex court saved Mangi from any disciplinary proceedings as it directed the government and all concerned that the tenure of service of all the JIT members shall be safeguarded and protected and no adverse actions of any nature, including transfer and posting, shall be taken against them without informing the monitoring judge of the court nominated by the CJP in the Panama case.

Mangi was given a show-cause notice on April 25, 2017 on the orders of Supreme Court of Pakistan which read: “You are informed through this notice that your initial appointment in NAB as Deputy Director was inconsistent with TSC 8.02 & NAO, 2002 on account of the following: - “The experience certificate from previous department does not indicate if it is acquired in the fields of investigation/inquiries/ research/legal matters”.

While hearing Balochistan NAB case in September last year, Justice Dost Mohammad Khan, who was heading the bench, remarked that Mangi had been facing disciplinary proceedings before being nominated to join the JIT. Justice Khan deplored that the Balochistan NAB chief was now being hailed as a hero because of his involvement in the JIT. The SC also observed that the Bureau had been unable to pursue several corruption references due to Mr Mangi's sheer negligence. Another honourable member of the same bench Justice Qazi Faez Isa remarked that Mangi might be implicated as a co-accused in the corruption case against Kakar and the former food deputy director because of his negligence. However, Justice Khan pointed out that since a bench of the apex court had passed an order to protect Mangi's tenure, he could not be taken to task.

The special probe committee in illegal appointments case in the NAB was referred the case of illegal appointment of JIT member Irfan Mangi to the SC as the court order had barred the departments to ensure service protection of the JIT members