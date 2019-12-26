UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

NAB Directed To Communicate Javed Latif Prior To Arrest Warrants

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Thu 26th December 2019 | 09:57 PM

NAB directed to communicate Javed Latif prior to arrest warrants

A Lahore High Court (LHC) division bench on Thursday directed National Accountability Bureau (NAB) to communicate PML-N MNA Mian Javed Latif prior to issuance of his arrest warrants

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2019 ) :A Lahore High Court (LHC) division bench on Thursday directed National Accountability Bureau (NAB) to communicate PML-N MNA Mian Javed Latif prior to issuance of his arrest warrants.

The bench headed by Justice Muhammad Tariq Abbasi passed the orders while disposing of a petition filed by the MNA against his possible arrest.

During the proceedings, the petitioner's counsel argued that the bureau had initiated an inquiry against his client in connection with assets beyond known sources of income and had sought details of assets.

He submitted that anti-corruption department also investigated the matter but closed it later. He submitted that all assets were legal and pleaded with the court for restraining the bureau from action against his client.

Related Topics

Lahore High Court National Accountability Bureau Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz All From Court

Recent Stories

Curran takes four for England as De Kock resists

2 minutes ago

Saleem Mandviwalla grieved over loss of lives of ..

2 minutes ago

Prime Minister inviting highly professional, quali ..

2 minutes ago

Lahore Development Authority demolishes infrastruc ..

2 minutes ago

MS forms monitoring teams to improve Liaquat Unive ..

7 minutes ago

Beach sides will remain open for public on New Yea ..

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.