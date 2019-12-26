NAB directed to communicate Javed Latif prior to arrest warrants

A Lahore High Court (LHC) division bench on Thursday directed National Accountability Bureau (NAB) to communicate PML-N MNA Mian Javed Latif prior to issuance of his arrest warrants

The bench headed by Justice Muhammad Tariq Abbasi passed the orders while disposing of a petition filed by the MNA against his possible arrest.

During the proceedings, the petitioner's counsel argued that the bureau had initiated an inquiry against his client in connection with assets beyond known sources of income and had sought details of assets.

He submitted that anti-corruption department also investigated the matter but closed it later. He submitted that all assets were legal and pleaded with the court for restraining the bureau from action against his client.