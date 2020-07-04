UrduPoint.com
NAB Directed To File Supplementary Reference In LNG Case

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 37 minutes ago Sat 04th July 2020 | 01:08 AM

NAB directed to file supplementary reference in LNG case

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2020 ):An Accountability Court Friday ordered National Accountability Bureau (NAB) to file supplementary reference in liquefied natural gas (LNG) scandal till the next hearing against former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and finance minister Miftah Ismail.

AC-II Judge Azam Khan conducted the hearing in the LNG case against Abbasi, Miftan and others.

At the outset of hearing, the court expressed serious concern over not filing of supplementary reference in the LNG scandal by the anti graft body.

NAB Prosecutor Usman Mirza said the reference was in last phase of preparation and it would require three to four weeks to conclude it.

NAB investigation officer informed the court that the department had received some new record containing bank transactions of Miftah Ismail and it was being viewed.

He said the department would seek the opinion of banking expert on it.

The judge said the indictment of the accused could be done once the supplementary reference was filed.

Abbasi's lawyer Barrister Zafarullah pleaded court that NAB had been giving questionnaire for two years to his client and kept him in jail for six and a half month but still seeking more time to file a reference.

The court adjourned hearing of the case till August 6.

