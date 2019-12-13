UrduPoint.com
NAB Directed To Investigate Khalid Mirza's Misuse Of Authority

Chairman National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Justice Javed Iqbal Friday directed Director General, NAB Rawalpindi to investigate the alleged illegal appointments in Security and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) made by Chairman Policy Board Khalid Mirza by misusing his authority

Taking notice of complaints against Khalid Mirza, Justice Javed directed the authority concerned.

NAB spokesman said in a statement that Chairman Policy Board, Khalid Mirza had alleged in a recent tv interview that the staff of SECP was not ready to perform routine duties due to the fear of arrests, which was fictitious, contrary to the facts and tantamount to making direct interfering in the affairs of SECP.

He said as chairman Policy Board, SECP Khalid Mirza was not authorized to issue such statements in media.

Mirza in his TV interview had made an indirect attempt to influence NAB investigations.

He said NAB was performing its mandated duties to eradicate corruption and ensure the return of people's looted money.

NAB's performance has also been acknowledged by reputed national and international institutions in their recent reports.

He said NAB respected the officers/officials of SECP, who were working within the rules and regulations. Asking questions or conducting investigations from the officers/officials involved in corruption or abuse of authority or having collaboration with the corrupt was legal.

Khalid Mirza has also admitted in his aforementioned interview that the workings of SECP had been deteriorated due to the wrong appointments.

Khalid should have taken the management of SECP into confidence besides making efforts to improve the credibility of his institution instead of using indirect abusive language.

It may be clarified that NAB reserves the right to take legal action against those, who try to influence bureau's investigations by launching baseless, concocted and contrary to fact propaganda with the sole purpose of misleading the people.

