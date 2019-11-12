NAB, Directorate of Colleges organize awareness programme about corruption

(@imziishan)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2019 ) :Directorate of Colleges in collaboration with National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Sindh has organized an awareness programme titled " Corruption is a Social Evil" here on Tuesday at Govt Degree College and Postgraduate Centre, Latifabad.

The college students (Boys and Girls) belonging to 9 districts of Hyderabad region have participated in the programme in which " Easy writing, Posters marking and Quiz competitions" were held.

Addressing the ceremony, Additional Director NAB Sindh Muhammad Shahid said honesty was the basic principle for development of any society as countries without honesty not only remained undeveloped but could not earn respect in the world.

NAB was performing its responsibilities in rooting out corruption from the society, he said and added that all government organizations were not involved in corruption.

He urged upon students to keep their focus on study so that a corruption free society could be established.

Additional Director Colleges, Shahida Abro in her address said corruption gives birth to mistrust due to which societies would become disintegrated.

Principal Abdul Naeem said performance of students has proved that there was a great potential in students of government colleges.

Deputy Director Colleges Muhammad Ali Malik, Abdul Majeed Umrani, Pir Ghulam Rasool and others also present on the occasion.