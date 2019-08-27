NAB directs Housing Society cheating persons to submit compensation claims by Oct 8

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB), Lahore Tuesday asked the persons cheated by Government Transport, Headquarter Employees Cooperative Housing Society Limited, Ferozepur Road Lahore and others to submit their compensation claims by October 8

According to an announcement of NAB, the Lahore bureau was conducting the investigations against the aforementioned housing society others on receiving money from people by promising to give them plots.

The applications of compensation claims could be submitted to Director General, NAB, Lahore during office hours.

Further details could be collected from investigation Wing, NAB Complex, Thokar Niaz Baig, Lahore, Phone 042-99232712.

The applications along with supporting documents including a copy of Computerised National Identity Card (CNIC), original documents, payment receipts, proof of efforts made anywhere including court for recovery of the looted money, should be submitted during office hours. No claim would be received after last date.