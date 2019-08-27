UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

NAB Directs Housing Society Cheating Persons To Submit Compensation Claims By Oct 8

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Tue 27th August 2019 | 04:16 PM

NAB directs Housing Society cheating persons to submit compensation claims by Oct 8

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB), Lahore Tuesday asked the persons cheated by Government Transport, Headquarter Employees Cooperative Housing Society Limited, Ferozepur Road Lahore and others to submit their compensation claims by October 8

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2019 ) :The National Accountability Bureau (NAB), Lahore Tuesday asked the persons cheated by Government Transport, Headquarter Employees Cooperative Housing Society Limited, Ferozepur Road Lahore and others to submit their compensation claims by October 8.

According to an announcement of NAB, the Lahore bureau was conducting the investigations against the aforementioned housing society others on receiving money from people by promising to give them plots.

The applications of compensation claims could be submitted to Director General, NAB, Lahore during office hours.

Further details could be collected from investigation Wing, NAB Complex, Thokar Niaz Baig, Lahore, Phone 042-99232712.

The applications along with supporting documents including a copy of Computerised National Identity Card (CNIC), original documents, payment receipts, proof of efforts made anywhere including court for recovery of the looted money, should be submitted during office hours. No claim would be received after last date.

Related Topics

Lahore National Accountability Bureau Road Money October From Government Court Housing

Recent Stories

Emirati women first officers spread their wings to ..

34 minutes ago

Second Stage of Russian S-400 System Element Suppl ..

16 minutes ago

Prosecution seeks more time for producing evidence ..

16 minutes ago

Exports of textile articles increase 3.16pc in Jul ..

31 minutes ago

Strasbourg Court Rejects Appeal Against Arbitrary ..

16 minutes ago

Iran, Russia Discuss Joint Production of Helicopte ..

16 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.