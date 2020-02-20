UrduPoint.com
NAB Directs Inquiry Against Three IESCO Officers

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Thu 20th February 2020 | 07:27 PM

NAB directs inquiry against three IESCO officers

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has recommended inquiry into an IESCO corruption scandal worth millions of rupees to Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) for investigation, sources said on Thursday

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 20th February, 2020) The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has recommended inquiry into an IESCO corruption scandal worth millions of rupees to Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) for investigation, sources said on Thursday.The sources said that the NAB has directed FIA to conduct merit-based inquiry into the corruption scandal and bring the culprits to justice.

The corruption has been alleged in the recovery of electricity bills and installation of bogus meters.The anti-corruption watchdog has also directed probing agency to bring the looted money back to the national exchequer.

The NAB was informed that FIA had registered a case against three IESCO officers for their alleged involvement in millions of rupees corruption.The FIA had registered a case against three officers on the complaint of an IESCO officer.

However, the inquiry could not be concluded following pressures. The alleged officers were identified as Muhammad Naeem, Khalid Mehmood and Gul Khitab. The FIA had also arrested all three alleged officers.But latter, following system pressures FIA allegedly adopted delay tactics and now all three officers are posted on important positions in the electricity department.

The sources said that in order to save big fish from this mega scandal, efforts are being made to narrow circle against lower staff.The NAB was informed that higher officers in the IESCO were involved in millions of rupees corruptions but they were barred to conduct natural inquiry into the corruption scandal.The anti-corruption watchdog was further informed that the practice of bogus meters and recovery on fake electricity bills casted millions of rupees in Jhelum, Rawalpindi, Chakwal and Attock districts of Punjab and all was being done under IESCO.

The investigation agency has collected proofs of the corruptions scandal.NAB authority has directed FIA to submit inquiry report with the anti-corruption watchdog after its completion. The authority said all corrupt people will be brought to justice.Following the decision, the corrupt officers sitting on higher posts have started putting efforts to secure their skin from investigation agencies and many of them are planning to prosecute cases in the courts.

