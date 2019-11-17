UrduPoint.com
NAB Directs Modarbat Cheated Persons To Submit Compensation Claims

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 54 seconds ago Sun 17th November 2019 | 03:50 PM

NAB directs Modarbat cheated persons to submit compensation claims

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2019 ) :The National Accountability Bureau (NAB), Rawalpindi has directed the persons cheated by Hafiz Abdul Majid and Mufti Abdul Basit, etc to submit their compensation claims within the next fortnight.

According to an announcement of NAB, Rawalpindi, the Bureau was conducting investigations against suspects Hafiz Abdul Majid son of Abdul Karin and Mufti Abdul Basit son of Abdul Karin, the residents of House no 850, Mohallah Kashmirian, Rawalpindi and others on fraudulently receiving money from the people in the name of Modarbat and devoured the received amount.

The applications of compensation claims could be submitted to Investigation Officer IW-III, NAB, Rawalpindi.

Further details could be collected from investigation Wing, III, Civic Centre, G-6, Melody, Islamabad, Phone 051-9222958; Rawalpindi@nab.gov.pk; No claim would be entertained after court's permission after filing the reference against the accused.

The applications along with supporting documents including a copy of Computerized National Identity Card (CNIC), original documents, payment receipts, proof of efforts made anywhere including court for recovery of the looted money, should be submitted during office hours. The aggrieved should personally submit compensation claim by themselves.

