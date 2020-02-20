UrduPoint.com
NAB Dismisses News About Resentment Among Officials On Amended Ordinance

Thu 20th February 2020

NAB dismisses news about resentment among officials on amended ordinance

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2020 ) :The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Thursday termed a news item published in an English newspaper regarding resentment in the Bureau due to recent amendments in the NAB Ordinance baseless and contrary to the facts.

Clarifying the news item titled 'Number of suspects seeking relief in graft cases jumps to 100', published in Dawn on February 20, a NAB spokesman said the reporter had tried to portray the impression of resentment among officials sans getting the version of NAB.

The media should get NAB's version regarding stories related to it and must avoid speculations by publishing fabricated news items, he added.

He said the Bureau had filed references in accountability courts after collecting concrete evidence and its prosecutors and investigators were duty bound to pursue the same.

