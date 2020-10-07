UrduPoint.com
NAB Disposes Of 46,123 Complaints Out Of 51,591 In 2019

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Wed 07th October 2020 | 10:50 PM

NAB disposes of 46,123 complaints out of 51,591 in 2019

ISLAMABAD, Oct 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2020 ) :A meeting of National Accountability Bureau (NAB) chaired by Chairman Justice (Retd) Javed Iqbal was informed that the bureau had disposed of 46,123 complaints out of 51,591 received during 2019.

The meeting held to review the overall performance of the bureau, in 2019, was told that the bureau okayed 1,464 complaint verifications. Out of which 1,362 complaint verifications were disposed of during the entire year, said a news release.

The bureau accorded approval of conducting 574 inquiries. Out of which 658 inquiries were disposed of. Some 221 investigations were approved.

Out of which 217 investigations were completed. NAB had filed 206 references in accountability courts in 2019.

The forum was informed that the bureau had recovered Rs363 billion from the corrupt elements. Right now, 1,230 corruption references, having accumulative value of Rs943 billion, were under trial in different accountability courts. NAB has disposed of 57 from out of a total of 170 mega corruption cases in 2019.

Right now, 10 inquiries and 15 investigations were nearing completion from out of 179 mega corruption cases. The appeals are being filed in the accountability courts to vacate stay orders.

