NAB disposes of 66,838 complaints in last two years: Chairman

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2020 ) :National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has disposed of 66,838 complaints out of a total 75,268 received in the last two years, Chairman National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Justice (Retd) Javed Iqbal said Monday.

In a statement, he said NAB has disposed of 1,220 inquiries out of 1,240 received.

The bureau has disposed of 415 investigations out of 432 approved for investigations.

The anti-graft watchdog has filed 332 corruption references, of which 270 references have been disposed of in the last two years.

Chairman said NAB was determined to eradicate corruption and preferred conducting training of its officers on modern lines to meet modern day requirements.

Two years performance showed that NAB officers had worked hard and performed excellently in eradication corruption, he added.