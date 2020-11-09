UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

NAB Disposes Of 66,838 Complaints In Last Two Years: Chairman

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 37 seconds ago Mon 09th November 2020 | 09:33 PM

NAB disposes of 66,838 complaints in last two years: Chairman

National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has disposed of 66,838 complaints out of a total 75,268 received in the last two years, Chairman National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Justice (Retd) Javed Iqbal said Monday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2020 ) :National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has disposed of 66,838 complaints out of a total 75,268 received in the last two years, Chairman National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Justice (Retd) Javed Iqbal said Monday.

In a statement, he said NAB has disposed of 1,220 inquiries out of 1,240 received.

The bureau has disposed of 415 investigations out of 432 approved for investigations.

The anti-graft watchdog has filed 332 corruption references, of which 270 references have been disposed of in the last two years.

Chairman said NAB was determined to eradicate corruption and preferred conducting training of its officers on modern lines to meet modern day requirements.

Two years performance showed that NAB officers had worked hard and performed excellently in eradication corruption, he added.

Related Topics

Corruption National Accountability Bureau

Recent Stories

Raja Basharat criticizes opposition on its non par ..

5 seconds ago

No differences with political allies: Governor Sar ..

40 seconds ago

10 outlaws arrested, narcotics, weapons seized

41 seconds ago

US Sanctions Ex-Nicaragua President Aleman Over 'S ..

43 seconds ago

Polish President Ratifies Deal on Deeper Defense T ..

48 seconds ago

Secretary General APSHLA urges to review marriage ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.