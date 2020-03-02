NAB disposes off 46,123 complaints from out of 51,591 received during

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2020 ) :National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has so far disposed of a total of 46,123 complaints from out of 51,591 received during 2019, while remaining 13,299 complaints were being disposed off on priority, Director General (Operations) NAB said Monday.

Briefing a meeting, chaired by chairman Justice Javed Iqbal, about overall performance of NAB during 2019, he said the bureau had authorized 1,464 complaint verifications, out of which 1,362 complaint verifications have been completed, while investigations of 770 complaint verifications were under process.

He said NAB has received over 30,000 applications from the affectees of Mudarba and Mukharika scandals.

NAB has so far arrested 45 persons besides filing 28 references in different accountability courts. NAB has established over 50,000 character building societies in across country universities and colleges in order to aware people youth about the ill effects of corruption at an early age, said a press release. The meeting was informed that out of 179 mega corruption cases, NAB had filed 98 corruption references in different accountability courts, while 52 references had been taken to logical conclusion.

Currently, out of 179 mega corruption references, 13 inquiries and 16 investigations were under process. The meeting was told that a total of 1,275 corruption references involving Rs 943 billion were at different stages of hearing in 25 accountability courts. National Accountability Bureau (NAB) had recovered Rs 178 billion from the corrupt elements during the tenure of present management of NAB under the leadership of Jusitce Javed.

Speaking on the occasion, the chairman said logical conclusion of mega�corruption white collar crime cases was�the top most priority of NAB.

Corruption was the mother of all evils and bureau was committed to root out corruption in all its forms.

� NAB strongly believed in conducting the inquiries and investigations of white collar crimes on scientific lines that too after collecting solid evidence as per law. Corruption is mother of all evils, NAB committed to root out corruption in all its forms and manifestations, he added.

Chairman NAB, Justice Javed Iqbal has said measures were being taken to check money laundering. The money stashed abroad through corrupt means would be taken back to�the country as per law.

NAB has improved its overall workings with the help of anti corruption strategy. NAB has fixed a period of 10 months�to finish the case right from conducting complaint verification to�filing a reference.

NAB has introduced new concept of Combined Investigation Team (CIT) to have collective wisdom of senior officers which is lending quality. He said inquiries and investigations of fake housing/cooperative societies would be taken to logical conclusion.

NAB had filed a reference�against Mufti Ehsan in an accountability court Islamabad on looting people�in Muzarba scandal. The accountability court had�awarded Mufti Ehsan ten years imprisonment and�Rs. nine billion fine in�Muzarba case.

Likewise NAB had also filed another corruption reference in accountability court against Ghulam Rasool Ayubi on looting people.� The court awarded 10 years imprisonment and Rs 3.7 billion fine to the�culprit. NAB has arrested 45 accused persons involved in�Muzarba/Musharka scandal; NAB is working hard to bring back the absconders with the help�of INTERPOL so that the looted amount could be returned to the�affectees.

He asked the people to invest in only legal and�approved housing societies/cooperative societies after due verification from concerned regulators.

The meeting was attended by Deputy Chairman NAB, Prosecutor General Accountability (PGA) DG Operations and other senior members of NAB including Director General of all Regional Bureaus attended the meeting through via video link.