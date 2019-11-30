NAB distributes cheques among affectees of Khushal Garden

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2019 ) :Director General National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Fayyaz Ahmed Qureshi has distributed cheques among affectees of Khushal Garden, Nowshera.

The amount was recovered through voluntarily return from Management of Khushal Garden, Nowshera said the Spokesperson on Saturday.

Dawood Khattak, Managing Director Khushal Garden along with four partners launched a housing scheme in Mouza Badreshi Nowshera after obtaining Non Objection Certificate from TMA against 327 kanal land.

All the formalities were completed for the housing scheme but the management of Khushal gardens did not deliver the plots as promised.

Resultantly the claimants approached NAB for recovery of their looted money.

The accused persons entered into Voluntary Return with NAB (KP) in year 2015 and returned the looted money of public. Affectees were handed over cheques at NAB (KP) Office in a graceful ceremony, said a news release.

DG NAB(KP) Fayyaz Ahmed Qureshi assured the general public that NAB (KP) would continue its efforts without any fear or favour and ensure the return of looted money from the culprits to its rightful heirs.