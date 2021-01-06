UrduPoint.com
NAB Distributes Cheques Of Rs 730 Mln To Affectees

Wed 06th January 2021 | 04:49 PM

National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Lahore in a ceremony held here on Wednesday distributed cheques worth Rs 730 million to the affectees of Ferozpur Housing Society and Model Housing Enclave

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2021 ) :National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Lahore in a ceremony held here on Wednesday distributed cheques worth Rs 730 million to the affectees of Ferozpur Housing Society and Model Housing Enclave.

NAB Lahore Director General Shahzad Saleem was chief guest while senior officers of NAB and hundreds of affectees attended the ceremony.

Addressing on the occasion, the DG NAB Lahore said the main objective of Bureau was to serve the nation and the country, adding that common people were beneficiaries of NAB policies as they were getting back their plundered money.

He said that about Rs 4.62 billion had been recovered from the two housing societies through plea bargain during the last two years, out of which, Rs 2.73 billion had so far been distributed among 5,000 affectees of the housing societies.

However, more Rs 800 million would also be handed over to the affectees, he said.

Shahzad Saleem said that despite the failure of regulators, the NAB was putting efforts to ensure the compensation of hard earned money of the affectees, adding that NAB had always urged the people to thoroughly check the documents and also get them verified before buying a house or a piece of land. He said people should refrain from investing their money in fake housing schemes.

It had been observed that some housing societies' owners were be-fooling people by showing them the fake maps and piece of land.

He said that positive results yielded by Chairman NAB Javed Iqbal's policy of accountability for allwere being transferred to the masses, adding that NAB would not rest until the recovery of lootedlast penny of the people.

