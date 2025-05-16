NAB Distributes Plot Allotment Letters To Asia Housing Society Affectees
Umer Jamshaid Published May 16, 2025 | 09:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2025) The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Friday distributed allotment letters for plots among 200 affectees of the Asia Housing Society (Gulshan Kashmir) in Rawalpindi during a ceremony held at the NAB Headquarters.
Deputy Chairman NAB, Sohail Nasir, presided over the event as the chief guest. The initiative aims to provide relief to the victims of the housing scheme, ensuring they receive their rightful plots.
The Director-General of NAB Rawalpindi Region, Waqar Ahmed Chohan, and other NAB officials, including Mohammad Ilyas Shahid, Nawaz Jadoon, Syed Izhar Hussain Shah, and Sarawish Altaf, were also present on the occasion.
In his address, Deputy Chairman NAB, Sohail Nasir, stated that NAB officers are working tirelessly to provide immediate relief to the affectees of illegal housing societies and investment schemes which have been deprived of their hard-earned money and savings. As a result of these efforts, many affectees have successfully received the return of their looted money.
He emphasized that the recovery of public money misappropriated through fraudulent means is NAB’s top priority, and all possible efforts are being made to ensure this goal is achieved. He also mentioned that cases under investigation are being expedited.
He praised the efforts of the NAB Rawalpindi team, stating that the investigations into the housing scheme were completed in record time, and the victims have been given their due rights.
He congratulated the entire team for their excellent work.
Deputy Chairman Sohail Nasir also advised the public to verify the credibility of any housing scheme before investing, especially in terms of its No Objection Certificate (NOC) and ownership of land, to avoid any future mishaps.
Director-General NAB Rawalpindi, Waqar Ahmed Chohan, informed that as a result of NAB’s inquiry, 281 affectees of Asia Housing Society (Gulshan Kashmir) had already been paid Rs 77 million by the society’s administration. Additionally, after the approval of the accountability court, Rs 96 million were paid to 207 affectees of the society through a plea bargain in a ceremony held earlier at NAB Headquarters in Islamabad. He further mentioned that allotment letters for plots were now being distributed to 200 affectees of the society.
He stated that strict legal action is being taken against those responsible for defrauding the public in the name of residential investments. He also added that the pace of action is being accelerated in other cases in NAB Rawalpindi so that the affectees can quickly recover their looted money.
Deputy Chairman Sohail Nasir also distributed shields to the NAB officers who demonstrated outstanding performance.
